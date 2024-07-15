x
Home > Politics

Good news for farmers: Congress Govt finalises guidelines for crop loan waiver

Published on July 15, 2024

Good news for farmers: Congress Govt finalises guidelines for crop loan waiver

Congress Government finalised guidelines for crop loan waiver in Telangana. Government announced that all crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off. Beneficiaries will be chosen basing on the ration cards.

Agriculture crop loans taken between Dec 12, 2018 and Dec 13, 2023 will be waived off. Loans will be waived following increasing order, means small farmers loans will be waived first and farmers with large crop loans later. Government has also developed and designed a dedicated website for crop loan waiver.

Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver is one of the key poll promises of Congress. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka have been doing extensive exercise on fulfilling this important poll promise. About Rs 31,000 Crore are needed to fulfil the promise of crop loan waiver.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had promised during Assembly elections campaign in 2023 that Congress Government will waive off all the crop loans immediately after coming into power. But due to a troubled state exchequer and Loksabha polls, it has been delayed. But after extensive efforts, Revanth Sarkar is all set to implement its much publicized poll promise from August 15.

