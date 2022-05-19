ABV comments on Sameer Sarma, Sajjala

Senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao made objectionable comments on chief secretary Sameer Sarma and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday. He spoke to media after reporting in the General Administration Department (GAD) on the day.

It was only the other day, the state government had lifted suspension on the senior IPS officer after two years. The suspension was revoked following the Supreme Court quashing the suspension on the ground that the suspension cannot be continued beyond two years.

Having reported to duty, Venkateswara Rao said that the chief secretary did not give him a chance to meet him and give a representation on his salary. “I went to the chief secretary’s office to give him a representation on payment of salary. He did not give me a chance to meet him. He asked me to give the representation to his personal secretary,” Venkateswara Rao said.

“Perhaps he (Chief Secretary) doesn’t want to see my face,” the senior IPS officer quipped and said that he wanted to explain the representation to the chief secretary for early settlement.

He also made some comments against Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. He sought to advise Sajjala to get some facts from the senior IPS officers making any statement against him. “Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy should ask the SPs and other senior officers before making any comment,” Venkateswara Rao quipped.

Venkateswara Rao has been under suspension since February 2020 on the ground that he misappropriated funds in the purchase of digital equipment for the state intelligence wing, which he was heading during the TDP regime.

Rao addressed several media conferences during his suspension period for which he received show cause notices. However, with the government lifting his suspension, he addressed the media once again making comments on the chief secretary and the government advisor.