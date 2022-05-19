Lokesh calls govt grossly insensitive to criticism

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday accused the YSRCP Government of turning ‘grossly insensitive’ to endless criticism over the alarming condition of AP roads. Lokesh said the Government was showing zero response even though the people were complaining about roads being unfit for walking, leave alone motorable.

Lokesh termed it ‘pitiable’ that the rulers of neighbouring States were showing Andhra Pradesh as an example for under-development and retrogression. Even apolitical personalities like Chinna Jeeyar Swami were commenting on the bad condition of AP roads.

Lokesh released a video in which China Jeeyar commented that the latest road journey from Jangareddygudem to Rajamahendravaram would go down as a memorable event. Jeeyar made this observation while mentioning the potholes and the tough travel that marked severe ups and downs all through.

Lokesh pointed out that Chinna Jeeyar would always keep aloof from politics and ever busy with dissemination of Hindu dharma. But he had now responded with anguish on AP roads. It was imaginable what would be the feelings of everyday road users in the State when occasional visitors were passing such serious comments.

Condemning the ‘arrogance’ of YCP leaders, Lokesh strongly objected to ex Minister Avanthi Srinivas threatening a media journalist by his caste. Avanti had tried to intimidate journalist Ganesh at the Rythu Bharosa event at Padmanabham mandal in Vizag district.

TDP MLC said Avanti Minister had called the journalist as ‘panthulu’ and behaved in an insulting manner towards Brahmins. Not only that, Avanthi Srinivas had verbally abused even the farmers, who raised his voice, and the police officer for not restraining the farmer.

Lokesh claimed that the rising frustration of the ruling YSRCP MLAs would only indicate that their days of rule were numbered. The ruling party leaders were blinded by excessive power. They were not hesitating to insult everybody in public. He said that it was only due to peak level frustration that the former minister abused the journalist by caste, verbally abused the farmers and then showed his impatience to the sub-inspector on duty.