NTR 30 Motion poster: Koratala Siva unleashes thunderous NTR

The massive success of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has made NTR a pan-Indian star, and excitement for his next two big movies is enormous. NTR’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NTR 30, has already gained traction, owing to the fact that he’ll be reuniting with his Janatha Garage director, Koratala Siva, but also to the confidence that Koratala Siva exuded throughout Acharya promotions.

Koratala Siva promised that NTR 30 updates would be released on NTR’s birthday, and today the makers delivered the much-anticipated NTR 30 update. The makers unveiled a striking motion poster, which is just raised the anticipation to new heights.

The motion poster depicts the theme with visuals while NTR delivers a mass dialogue in a roaring voice. The high pulsating background score by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander will definitely lit up the screens.

The cinematography is being handled by master lensman Ratnavelu ISC, veteran art director Sabu Cyril is handling the art direction, Sreekar Prasad is onboard for editing, and Anirudh Ravichander, who is currently on a streak of chart-topping albums, will compose music for the NTR 30.