SVP first week worldwide collections – Second highest for Mahesh

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has decent first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of 91.50 Cr. This is second highest first week share for Mahesh behind Sarileru Neekevvaru (98.9 Cr). Also this is all time Top 8th share (Telugu version only) for the first week. The film has done decent to good business in various areas of Andhra. Ceeded is just decent and need better trend here on for a breakeven. Nizam area collections top7th for the first week and the numbers are in above average range considering all time highest ticket rates(excluding rrr). The film is a loss venture in rest of India markets and Overseas is seeing good run on weekdays with USA alone contributing a gross of $2.155 M.

