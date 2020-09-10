Acharya Issue: Koratala Siva files a defamation case

Top director Koratala Siva is badly disturbed with a series of plagiarism claims for his recent films Srimanthudu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Acharya. Even before the release of Acharya, a writer and upcoming director Rajesh Manduri made allegations that Acharya is inspired by his script ‘Peddayana’ which is registered with the Telugu Writers Association. Without stopping here, he gave interviews for various channels and they kept trending on YouTube. He even attended the live show where Koratala Siva joined and the issue heated up.

Koratala Siva believes that Acharya is an original script and is penned by him. He decided to head for a legal fight. He filed a defamation case against Rajesh Manduri yesterday for the allegations made by him. Niranjan Reddy, the producer of Acharya who happens to be a lawyer by profession completed all the formalities and the case would come up for hearing soon. Koratala Siva is keen to resume the shoot of Acharya from October and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.