Home > Movie News

Actor Mukul Dev is no More

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

Actor Mukul Dev is no More

Bollywood actor Mukul Dev who is known to Telugu audience has breathed his last yesterday night. The 54-year-old actor has been associated with Hindi movies like Son of Sardar, R… Rajkumar and Jai Ho worked in Telugu movies like Adhurs and Krishna. The reasons for his demise are yet to be known and the news broke out today morning. Mukul Dev’s close friend and actress Deepshikha Nagpal confirmed his death.

Mukul Dev was born in Delhi to a Punjabi family and he is the younger brother of veteran actor Rahul Dev. Mukul Dev was last seen in the Hindi film At the End. Rumors that he is suffering with health related problems and was kept in ICU for a few days. He was recovering well, told the reports. Apart from Hindi and Telugu, Mukul Dev has done films in Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada languages. Rest in Peace Mukul Dev.

