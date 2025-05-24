x
Home > Movie News

Anaganaga Director Rushed with Offers

Published on May 24, 2025 by swathy

Eenadu’s digital platform ETV Win has been making web-based projects on strict budgets. 90s and Veeranjaneyulu Vihara Yatra are among the best ones. Sumanth featured in Anaganaga which is streaming on ETV Win from May 15th. The reception has been extremely positive for the emotional drama that also delivers a strong message about the current education system. Sunny Sanjay is the director and Sumanth, Kajal Choudhary and Viharsh played the lead roles. The team celebrated the success and Anaganaga will have a theatrical release in selected theatres over this weekend.

The film’s director Sunny Sanjay is rushed with several offers. He is committed to do one more project for ETV Win which starts next year. He also signed projects for Annapurna Studios and Sithara Entertainments. Sumanth has shown Anaganaga to his family members before its digital streaming and Annapurna Studios has paid an advance for the young and talented director. Tollywood producer S Naga Vamsi is always ahead of finding young talent and he paid an advance for Sunny Sanjay. Yesterday, Adivi Sesh announced that he would work with Sunny Sanjay if he comes up with an interesting script. Sunny Sanjay is now in huge demand.

