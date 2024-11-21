Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions

In a surprising move ,Telugu actor Posani Krishna Murali and sincere follower YS Jagan mohan Reddy has announced his complete withdrawal from political discussions and affiliation with YSRCP party, marking a dramatic shift in his public narrative.

The actor’s decisive statement comes amid a complex backdrop of mounting legal challenges and increasing public scrutiny. Posani Krishna Murali explicitly declared his intention to distance himself from political engagements, emphasizing that he is no longer associated with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or YSRCP or any political party. His deliberate attempt to reset his public image.

The legal issues surrounding Posani Krishna Murali has grown increasingly complicated. CID police have registered a case against him, invoking eight different legal sections. Multiple political leaders have filed complaints, alleging controversial statements. These legal challenges range from accusations of making derogatory comments about political figures and they family members , including minor girls in a media conferences.

This development is not entirely unexpected, given Posani Krishna Murali’s history of provocative statements and media interactions. His past engagements have often blurred the lines between his movie background and political commentary, frequently landing him in controversial situations. Just few days back in an interview he made controversial comments against Janasena.

By pledging to focus on social service and explicitly moving away from politics, the actor appears to be seeking a form of redemption and repositioning. This strategic withdrawal might be interpreted as an effort to mitigate ongoing legal pressures while simultaneously rebuilding his public reputation.

Considering Posani Krishna Murali’s history and his derogatory comments about politicians and their families, including children, it appears to be the end of the road for his career in both politics and films.

This highlights how YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or YSRCP failed to protect or provide legal support to loyal supporters like Ram Gopal Varma and Sri Reddy.

-Sanyogita