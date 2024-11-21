x
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration

Published on November 21, 2024 by swathy

Mega hero Varun Tej has delivered a series of flops. His recent film Matka is the biggest ever flop in the history of Telugu cinema. The shows on the first day got canceled due to the lack of audience and this never happened for a Mega hero’s film. The actor has two films lined up and they are in various stages of pre-production. Varun Tej is not ready to compromise on his remuneration even after delivering a series of flops. He is charging Rs 7 crores per film and he will continue to charge the same for his upcoming movies.

Despite discussions, Varun Tej clarified that he would take Rs 7 crores for his next films. He will soon kickstart the shoot of Korea Kanakaraju to be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. A portion of the film will be shot in Korea and it will be produced by UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments jointly. Varun Tej has also signed a film to be directed by Vikram Sirikonda. Touted to be an AI Love story, the film will be shot extensively in the USA. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this untitled film. For both these films, Varun Tej will charge Rs 7 crores per film.

