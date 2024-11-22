Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Amaran is one of the biggest hits of the year for Tamil cinema. Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s performances are widely appreciated and the film is the life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. In a surprise, the team received a legal notice from a student. A student filed a complaint claiming that his mobile number was used in the film without his permission. The student has been demanding a compensation of Rs 1.1 crores for using her mobile number. In an episode, Sai Pallavi throws a paper with the phone number on it.

The student claimed that she has been receiving a number of calls after the release of Amaran. Several fans have been calling her thinking that it is the contact number of Sai Pallavi. The team of Amaran is yet to respond to the allegation. Rajkumar Periasamy is the director of Amaran. Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran and Vivek Krishnani produced the film on Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India banners. The film is also a smashing hit in Telugu.