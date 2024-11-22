x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Published on November 22, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Amaran is one of the biggest hits of the year for Tamil cinema. Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s performances are widely appreciated and the film is the life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. In a surprise, the team received a legal notice from a student. A student filed a complaint claiming that his mobile number was used in the film without his permission. The student has been demanding a compensation of Rs 1.1 crores for using her mobile number. In an episode, Sai Pallavi throws a paper with the phone number on it.

The student claimed that she has been receiving a number of calls after the release of Amaran. Several fans have been calling her thinking that it is the contact number of Sai Pallavi. The team of Amaran is yet to respond to the allegation. Rajkumar Periasamy is the director of Amaran. Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran and Vivek Krishnani produced the film on Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India banners. The film is also a smashing hit in Telugu.

Next Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss Previous Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
else

TRENDING

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Latest

image
Mythri Naveen Celebrates Historic Moment
image
Vishwak Sen’s Mechanic Rocky Movie Review
image
AR Rahman wins one more International Award
image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Amaran Team gets a Legal Notice

Most Read

image
Adani Group Under Fire: US Indictment, Kenya Project Cancellation, and ₹2 Lakh Crore Market Value Loss
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Related Articles

Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky