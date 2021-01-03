Actor Suman suspects conspiracy to defame CM Jagan

All sections of politicians and celebrities are making their comments on Ramateertham idol desecration incident. Noted film actor Suman has suspected that there is a deep seated conspiracy to tarnish the image of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Mr. Suman did not rule out the possibility of the Opposition parties resorting to these acts of vandalism for the sake of narrow minded political gains. There is a likelihood of others getting involved in these series of attacks on temples. It is unfortunate that the disfiguring of idols is going on unabated and unchecked.

The actor emphatically said that those who vandalised the Gods’ idols would not be able to go scot free. The Gods would definitely punish them in this life alone. The Ramateertham incident was indeed unfortunate and hurting. The Rama idol was beheaded.

Mr. Suman stressed the need for setting up CCTV camera surveillance at all the temples and holy places in order to prevent such untoward incidents.