Adipurush Drops heavily on First Monday – 4 days Worldwide Collections

Adipurush dropped heavily on the first Monday as the collections have come down by more than 70 percent. The total gross of the film stands at 288 Cr with a distributor share of 148 Cr. It has added 22 cr gross worldwide on its first Monday. The drop was always on the cards with some circuits dropping or staying flat on Sunday. The Telugu States have seen more than a 70 percent drop in the distributor share and gross collections are more than 60 percent down. The distributor share on Monday is 4.8 Cr and that seals the fate of the film as buyers are going to lose the money. The Hindi version which was doing good business over the weekend has also dropped more than 75 percent. Now the drops over the weekend will continue for the film and it needs to be seen how it will jump over the weekend which can save the buyers to an extent.

Area 4 days Worldwide Collections First Weekend Collections Two days collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Nizam 31.94 Cr (including GST) 29.70 Cr (including GST) 21.46 Cr (including GST) 13.69 Cr (including GST) 50 Cr NRA Ceeded 8.25 Cr 7.60 Cr 5.40Cr 3.6 Cr 17.5 Cr NRA UA 8.61 Cr (including GST) 8.02 Cr (including GST) 5.78 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) Guntur 6.08 Cr (including GST) 5.76 Cr (including GST) 4.60 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) East 5.11 Cr (including GST) 4.75 Cr (including GST) 3.66 Cr (including GST) 2.72 Cr (including GST) Krishna 3.84 Cr (including GST) 3.58 Cr (including GST) 2.60 Cr (including GST) 1.95 Cr (including GST) West 3.52 Cr (including GST) 3.28 Cr (including GST) 2.68 Cr (including GST) 2.15 Cr (including GST) Nellore 1.87 Cr (including GST) 1.76 Cr (including GST) 1.31 Cr (including GST) 0.91 Cr (including GST) Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 69.22 Cr (60.33 Cr excluding GST) - 94.5 Cr Gross 64.45 Cr (56.19 Cr excluding GST) - 85.5 Cr Gross 47.49 Cr (41.49 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross 32.38 Cr (28.40 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued Karnataka 11 Cr - 20 Cr Gross 10.5 Cr - 19 Cr Gross 7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross 4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross Tamil Nadu 2.15 Cr - 5.35 Cr Gross 1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross 1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross Kerala 0.7 Cr - 1.70 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross 0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross 0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross North India 55 Cr - 124 Cr Gross 51 Cr - 115 Cr Gross 33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross 17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross ROI 75 Cr Valued Overseas 19 Cr - 42.1 Cr Gross 17.8 Cr - 39.5 Cr Gross

15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross 10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross 40 Cr Valued Worldwide 157.05 Cr (148.2 Cr excluding GST) - 287.63 Cr Gross 146.25 Cr (137.99 Cr excluding GST) - 265.35 Cr Gross

106.09 Cr (100.09 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross 64.58 Cr (60.60 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross 271 Cr