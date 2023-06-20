Adipurush Drops heavily on First Monday – 4 days Worldwide Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0

Adipurush dropped heavily on the first Monday as the collections have come down by more than 70 percent. The total gross of the film stands at 288 Cr with a distributor share of 148 Cr. It has added 22 cr gross worldwide on its first Monday. The drop was always on the cards with some circuits dropping or staying flat on Sunday. The Telugu States have seen more than a 70 percent drop in the distributor share and gross collections are more than 60 percent down. The distributor share on Monday is 4.8 Cr and that seals the fate of the film as buyers are going to lose the money. The Hindi version which was doing good business over the weekend has also dropped more than 75 percent. Now the drops over the weekend will continue for the film and it needs to be seen how it will jump over the weekend which can save the buyers to an extent.

Area4 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Weekend CollectionsTwo days collections Day1 Worldwide CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam31.94 Cr (including GST)29.70 Cr (including GST)21.46 Cr (including GST)13.69 Cr (including GST)50 Cr NRA
Ceeded8.25 Cr7.60 Cr5.40Cr3.6 Cr17.5 Cr NRA
UA8.61 Cr (including GST)8.02 Cr (including GST) 5.78 Cr (including GST)3.68 Cr (including GST)
Guntur6.08 Cr (including GST)5.76 Cr (including GST)4.60 Cr (including GST)3.68 Cr (including GST)
East5.11 Cr (including GST)4.75 Cr (including GST)3.66 Cr (including GST)2.72 Cr (including GST)
Krishna3.84 Cr (including GST) 3.58 Cr (including GST)2.60 Cr (including GST)1.95 Cr (including GST)
West3.52 Cr (including GST) 3.28 Cr (including GST)2.68 Cr (including GST)2.15 Cr (including GST)
Nellore1.87 Cr (including GST)1.76 Cr (including GST)1.31 Cr (including GST)0.91 Cr (including GST)
Andhra50 Cr NRA
AP/TS69.22 Cr (60.33 Cr excluding GST) - 94.5 Cr Gross 64.45 Cr (56.19 Cr excluding GST) - 85.5 Cr Gross47.49 Cr (41.49 Cr excluding GST) - 61.6 Cr Gross32.38 Cr (28.40 Cr excluding GST) - 40 Cr Gross121 Cr NRA (incl P&P)
Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala35 Cr Valued
Karnataka11 Cr - 20 Cr Gross 10.5 Cr - 19 Cr Gross7.45 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross4.15 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross
Tamil Nadu2.15 Cr - 5.35 Cr Gross1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross
Kerala0.7 Cr - 1.70 Cr Gross0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross
North India55 Cr - 124 Cr Gross 51 Cr - 115 Cr Gross33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross
ROI 75 Cr Valued
Overseas 19 Cr - 42.1 Cr Gross 17.8 Cr - 39.5 Cr Gross
15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross40 Cr Valued
Worldwide157.05 Cr (148.2 Cr excluding GST) - 287.63 Cr Gross146.25 Cr (137.99 Cr excluding GST) - 265.35 Cr Gross
106.09 Cr (100.09 Cr excluding GST) - 190.85 Cr Gross64.58 Cr (60.60 Cr excluding GST) - 111 Cr Gross 271 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here