Thaman out of Guntur Kaaram

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Thaman is out of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram. Though the debates and discussions are on for a long time, Trivikram has taken a call. Tamil sensation Anirudh is on board to score the music and the young sensation reportedly started working on the film. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. The shoot of Guntur Kaaram will resume on June 25th in Hyderabad and a long schedule is planned which will have the presence of all the major cast.

Guntur Kaaram is a family entertainer that has enough dose of action. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela will be seen as the leading ladies and Prakash Raj, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore will be seen playing other prominent roles. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release and is produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations.