Adipurush: Mighty Task for Prabhas

Finally, Adipurush gained the much-needed buzz and the film will head for a record release on June 16th across the globe. The Prabhas starrer has a mighty task ahead considering the financials. The Telugu theatrical rights are bought for a record price by People Media Factory and the film has to perform exceptionally well to reach the breakeven mark. T Series, the producers of Adipurush are releasing the film across North India. The non-theatrical deals are closed for record prices and Adipurush has to end up decent in Hindi for the breakeven mark.

Adipurush is also an acid test for Prabhas after he delivered two disasters like Saaho and Radhe Shyam. The film is expected to open with a bang and positive word of mouth can do wonders at the box office. Jai Shri Ram fever has gripped the nation already. The promotions are happening on full swing. With no major releases, Adipurush is expected to get a huge scope to perform well at the box office if it opens with positive reviews. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon played the lead roles while Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist.