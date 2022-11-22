Adipurush VFX work is back in the discussion

Prabhas is all set for the biggest bet with Adipurush, a mythological drama and the makers allocated more than half of the budget for the VFX work. But the trailer is a huge letdown and there are debates on social media about the poor VFX work. The team of Adipurush is now reworking on the VFX work and the budget has been hiked by Rs 100 crores. Then came the teaser of a small Telugu attempt titled HanuMan and it is quite impressive. Prashanth Varma and his team should be appreciated for the quality of graphics as they have made this on a strict budget.

HanuMan teaser is top class and the discussion about Adipurush VFX is back. There is a comparison on the VFX work between the films though the budgets are nowhere matching. The team of Adipurush is trolled once again. HanuMan has Teja Sajja in the lead role and the makers recovered the entire budget through the non-theatrical rights. The film will hit the screens soon.