Mythri Movie Makers loses Ram Charan’s Film

Mythri Movie Makers have been backing up Ram Charan’s next film and Uppena fame Buchi Babu is on board to direct the film. Ram Charan loved the script and gave his nod already. But the project now changed hands. Venkata Satish Kilaru, the backbone of Mythri Movie Makers is now out of the banner and he will bankroll this big-budget attempt. Ram Charan’s close friends Vamshi and Vicky of UV Creations will co-produce this prestigious film. Venkata Satish Kilaru will announce the details about his new banner and the project very soon.

The shoot of the film kick-starts next year and an announcement is awaited. The film will be a pan-Indian attempt and it will be made on a huge budget. Ram Charan is currently in New Zealand shooting for a romantic number with Kiara Advani in the direction of Shankar. This big-budget actioner will release next year. Buchi Babu is giving the final touches to the script. With Mythri Movie Makers losing this big-budget attempt, there are discussions in Tollywood about Sukumar’s stake in the film.