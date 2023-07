Adipurush Worldwide Closing Collections – Disaster

Adipurush is a disaster at the box office as the incurred heavy losses to the buyers. Even Producer has incurred minor losses as they have released North India & Overseas on their own and both have hugely underperformed. People Media Factory has bought South India rights for 175 Cr (including GST) and recovery is approx 100 Cr. There is a loss of 75 Cr from South India markets for both the Main Buyer & Individual buyers combined. All These losses will now be transferred to be compensated for the next Prabhas films Spirit, Film with Maruthi which has been the case since Saaho. Overall losses for the film are at 85 Cr with total theatricals valued at 270 Cr and the film collecting 185 Cr share. The worldwide gross of the film is 360 Cr. It’s the 4th highest-grossing film for Prabhas behind Baahubali2, Baahubali & Saaho. It’s behind Pushpa which has collected 380 Cr gross.

Top loss ventures in TFI (considering sold to distributors) #Acharya – 86 Cr

#Adipurush – 85 Cr #Agnyaathavaasi – 70 Cr #SPYder – 66 Cr #NTRKathanayakudu – 50 Cr #RadheShyam – 110 Cr & #Saho – 65 Cr are based on valued. Loss for producer.

Area Worldwide Closing Collections 10 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections 5 days Worldwide Collections 4 days Worldwide Collections First Weekend Collections Two days collections Day1 Worldwide Collections Pre release Business Closing collections Nizam 39.10 Cr (including GST & 1.3 Cr 3D share) 36.60 Cr (including GST) 34.38 Cr (including GST) 33.15 Cr (including GST) 31.94 Cr (including GST) 29.70 Cr (including GST) 21.46 Cr (including GST) 13.69 Cr (including GST) 50 Cr NRA 39.10 Cr (including GST & 1.3 Cr 3D share) Ceeded 10.20 Cr 9.83 Cr 9 Cr 8.75 Cr 8.35 Cr 7.70 Cr 5.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 17.5 Cr NRA 10.20 Cr UA 10.62 Cr (including GST) 10.22 Cr (including GST) 9.44 Cr (including GST) 9.02 Cr (including GST) 8.61 Cr (including GST) 8.02 Cr (including GST) 5.78 Cr (including GST) 3.68 Cr (including GST) 10.62 Cr (including GST) Guntur 5.55 Cr (including GST) 5.29 Cr (including GST) 5.01 Cr (including GST) 4.84 Cr (including GST) 4.67 Cr (including GST) 4.36 Cr (including GST) 3.20 Cr (including GST) 2.28 Cr (including GST) 5.55 Cr (including GST) East 6.13 Cr (including GST) 5.86 Cr (including GST) 5.51 Cr (including GST) 5.31 Cr (including GST) 5.06 Cr (including GST) 4.71 Cr (including GST) 3.62 Cr (including GST) 2.68 Cr (including GST) 6.13 Cr (including GST) Krishna 4.84 Cr (including GST) 4.60 Cr (including GST) 4.27 Cr (including GST) 4.15 Cr (including GST) 3.98 Cr (including GST) 3.72 Cr (including GST) 2.75 Cr (including GST) 1.92 Cr (including GST) 4.84 Cr (including GST) West 5 Cr (including GST) 4.75 Cr (including GST) 4.40 Cr (including GST) 4.22 Cr (including GST) 3.99 Cr (including GST) 3.75 Cr (including GST) 3.12 Cr (including GST) 2.62 Cr (including GST) 5 Cr (including GST) Nellore 2.73 Cr (including GST) 2.57 Cr (including GST) 2.30 Cr (including GST) 2.17 Cr (including GST) 2.05 Cr (including GST) 1.85 Cr (including GST) 1.40 Cr (including GST) 1 Cr (including GST) 2.73 Cr (including GST) Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 84.17 Cr (73.2 Cr excluding GST) - 131.5 Cr Gross 79.73 Cr (69.35 Cr excluding GST) - 122 Cr Gross 74.30 Cr (64.63 Cr excluding GST) - 109.5 Cr Gross 71.61 Cr (62.30 Cr excluding GST) - 101.5 Cr Gross 68.65 Cr (59.74 Cr excluding GST) - 95 Cr Gross 63.80 Cr (55.55 Cr excluding GST) - 86 Cr Gross 46.78 Cr (40.76 Cr excluding GST) - 62 Cr Gross 31.52 Cr (27.55 Cr excluding GST) - 39.5 Cr Gross 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) 84.17 Cr (73.2 Cr excluding GST) - 131.5 Cr Gross Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued Karnataka 11.35 Cr - 22.6 Cr Gross 11.15 Cr - 22.1 Cr Gross 10.80 Cr - 21.2 Cr Gross 10.50 Cr - 20.6 Cr Gross 10.20 Cr - 20 Cr Gross 9.70 Cr - 19 Cr Gross 6.90 Cr - 13.5 Cr Gross 3.85 Cr - 7.5 Cr Gross 11.35 Cr - 22.6 Cr Gross Tamil Nadu 2.65 Cr - 6.5 Cr Gross 2.6 Cr - 6.4 Cr Gross 2.5 Cr - 6.1 Cr Gross 2.30 Cr - 5.7 Cr Gross 2.15 Cr - 5.35 Cr Gross 1.9 Cr - 4.8 Cr Gross 1.1 Cr - 2.75 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.50 Cr Gross 2.65 Cr - 6.5 Cr Gross Kerala 0.9 Cr - 2.2 Cr Gross 0.85 Cr - 2.1 Cr Gross 0.8 Cr - 2 Cr Gross 0.75 Cr - 1.80 Cr Gross 0.7 Cr - 1.70 Cr Gross 0.6 Cr - 1.55 Cr Gross 0.4 Cr - 1 Cr Gross 0.2 Cr - 0.5 Cr Gross 0.9 Cr - 2.2 Cr Gross North India 63.60 Cr - 147.5 Cr Gross 62 Cr - 143 Cr Gross 59 Cr - 135 Cr Gross 57.5 Cr - 129.5 Cr Gross 55 Cr - 124 Cr Gross 51 Cr - 115 Cr Gross 33.9 Cr - 77 Cr Gross 17.1 Cr - 39 Cr Gross 63.60 Cr - 147.5 Cr Gross ROI 75 Cr Valued 22.2 Cr - 49 Cr Gross (5.97 Million Overseas 22.2 Cr - 49 Cr Gross (5.97 Million) 21.6 Cr - 48 Cr Gross (5.85 Million) 20.5 Cr - 45.6 Cr Gross (5.55 Million) 19.80 Cr - 44.1 Cr Gross 19 Cr - 42.1 Cr Gross 17.8 Cr - 39.5 Cr Gross

15.75 Cr - 35 Cr Gross 10.15 Cr - 22.5 Cr Gross 40 Cr Valued 184.87 Cr (173.90Cr excluding GST) - 359.3 Cr Gross Worldwide 184.87 Cr (173.90Cr excluding GST) - 359.3 Cr Gross 177.95 Cr (167.60 Cr excluding GST) - 343.6 Cr Gross 167.9 Cr (158.3 Cr excluding GST) - 319.4 Cr Gross

162.45 Cr (154.58 Cr excluding GST) - 303.2 Cr Gross 155.70 Cr (146.8 Cr excluding GST) - 288.15 Cr Gross 144.80 Cr (136.50 Cr excluding GST) - 265.85 Cr Gross

104.82 Cr (98.80 Cr excluding GST) - 191.25 Cr Gross 63.40 Cr (59.45 Cr excluding GST) - 110.5 Cr Gross 271 Cr 105.2 Cr (94.3 Cr Excluding GST) Telugu Version Share 105.2 Cr (94.3 Cr Excluding GST)