Adipurush’s Jai Shree Ram Lyrical Motion Poster is Here

Prabhas has completed the shoot of a mythological film titled Adipurush. The film has been struggling for buzz because of the poor VFX work. The makers allocated more budget and they have pushed the release date of the film. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the makers released the first single’s lyrical motion poster. Jai Shri Ram is penned by Ramajogayya Sastry and the song is composed by Ajay-Atul. The lyrical audio clip is released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Jai Shri Ram is a simple tune that brings a devotional touch. A special poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama too is unveiled along with the lyrical video. Jai Shri Ram sounds impressive and will be a perfect devotional number. Om Raut directed Adipurush and the film is announced for June 16th 2023 release. T Series and Retrophiles are the producers of this big-budget attempt.