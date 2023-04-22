Virupaksha Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest opening for SDT

Virupaksha has taken biggest opening ever for a SDT film (in terms of Gross) though it’s behind Winner in terms of share. It has collected a gross of 10 cr & 5.7 cr distributor share (excluding GST). The film was off to average occupancies in the noon show but the wom has driven it from matinees with occupancy getting better for show by show. Second shows (Night shows) were solid for the film indicating it will have a good weekend.

Not only in the Telugu states but the film has taken good opening outside with Overseas at an estimated gross of $325k.

Area Pre-Release Business Day1 Worldwide Collections Nizam 7.20 Cr 1.82 Cr (including GST) Ceeded 4 Cr 0.54 Cr UA 0.58 Cr (including GST) Guntur 0.46 Cr East 0.40 Cr Krishna 0.32 Cr (including GST) West 0.47 Cr Nellore 0.20 Cr AP/TS 11 Cr ratio 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST) ROI 1.30 Cr 0.30 Cr Overseas 1.50 Cr 1.05 Cr Worldwide Share 6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST) Worldwide Gross 10 Cr Pre-Release Business 25 Cr 25 Cr