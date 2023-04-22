Virupaksha Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest opening for SDT

By
Telugu360
-
0
Virupaksha Day1 Worldwide Collections
Virupaksha Day1 Worldwide Collections

Virupaksha has taken biggest opening ever for a SDT film (in terms of Gross) though it’s behind Winner in terms of share. It has collected a gross of 10 cr & 5.7 cr distributor share (excluding GST). The film was off to average occupancies in the noon show but the wom has driven it from matinees with occupancy getting better for show by show. Second shows (Night shows) were solid for the film indicating it will have a good weekend.

Not only in the Telugu states but the film has taken good opening outside with Overseas at an estimated gross of $325k.

Area Pre-Release Business Day1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam 7.20 Cr1.82 Cr (including GST)
Ceeded 4 Cr0.54 Cr
UA0.58 Cr (including GST)
Guntur0.46 Cr
East 0.40 Cr
Krishna0.32 Cr (including GST)
West0.47 Cr
Nellore0.20 Cr
AP/TS11 Cr ratio 4.79 Cr (4.37 Cr excluding GST)
ROI1.30 Cr0.30 Cr
Overseas1.50 Cr1.05 Cr
Worldwide Share6.14 Cr (5.72 Cr excluding GST)
Worldwide Gross10 Cr
Pre-Release Business25 Cr25 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here