Megastar congratulates SDT for the Supreme Come Back with Virupaksha

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Virupaksha’, which released in theatres Yesterday, has been the talk of the town among netizens. The film has created quite a buzz among fans and critics alike. Celebrities, audiences, and critics are all praising this spine-chilling supernatural thriller.

Many people have praised the director’s efforts in creating a compelling film that keeps the audience engaged throughout. They praised all of the actors’ performances. Megastar Chiranjeevi also congratulated the actor and the entire team on their success.

He took to Twitter and wrote “Hearing fabulous reports about #Virupaksha ! I am so happy for you dear @IamSaiDharamTej that you have made your come back with a bang. 🤗Delighted that the audience is appreciating and blessing your film! Hearty Congratulations to the entire team!”

With Megastar’s congratulations, Sai Dharam Tej and the entire Virupaksha team are on cloud nine. Megastar also shared a photo of Sai Dharam Tej eating cake from Surekha Konidela garu’s hands. The film has received extremely positive word of mouth, and bookings are terrific.

Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead. The film is directed by Karthik Dandu and Sukumar provided the screenplay. This film is produced by BVSN prasad and creative director Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, presented by Bapineedu B.