Affection remains same between Telangana, AP: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Saturday said Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may have separated as geographical entities but personal affection between people of two states remains the same.

Rama Rao, who is also minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development, tweeted on Saturday, a day after attending the wedding of Andhra Pradesh’s minister for municipal administration and urban development Botcha Satyanarayana in Hyderabad.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, wrote that he was overwhelmed with the love from his brothers from Andhra Pradesh.

“While we may have been separated as two separate geographical entities; Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, personal affections remain the same,” tweeted KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR also posted a video in which he is seen greeting and exchanging pleasantries with Satyanarayana and other ministers from Andhra Pradesh and also leaders of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party, Congress and BJP.

The TRS leader’s tweet assumes significance in the wake of a row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent comments in the Parliament over the manner in which Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated.

Both TRS and Congress have taken strong exception to Modi’s remarks. Alleging that he insulted the martyrs of Telangana, KTR demanded that he tender an apology to the people of Telangana.

Some leaders in both the states feel that the Prime Minister’s remarks created a row which may impact the friendly relations and harmony between the two Telugu states.

Meanwhile, KTR also posted a newspaper clipping about the first public meeting of TRS in May 2001, where TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao declared that he will make Centre accept the demand for Telangana state.

“First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, they fight you, then you win! – Mahatma Gandhi. The audacious statement of KCR Garu from May 2001 was mocked by many political opponents but today the state of Telangana stands tall in India under his able leadership,” KTR wrote.