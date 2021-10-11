After Ambani, Jagan uses Adani’s ‘special flight’ now!

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is attracting the attention of political and business circles by using the ‘special flights’ belonging to India’s corporate majors Ambanis and Adanis.

Jagan on Monday (today) arrived on a special flight to Chittoor as part of his visit to Tirupati.

The special flight belonged to the Adani Group.

Recently on August 31, Jagan arrived in Vijayawada along with his wife Bharathi on a special flight from Darjeeling.

The special flight belonged to Reliance Group.

Ambanis and Adanis are known to be closer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and these two top businessmen in India providing special flights to Jagan has become a subject of heated debate in political and business circles.

Jagan has been taking many decisions in Andhra Pradesh which favour Ambanis and Adanis.

Jagan and Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani are sharing friendly relations after Jagan became CM in May 2019.

Mukesh Ambani personally came to Jagan’s house in Tadepalli in March 2020 requesting him to nominate his friend Parimal Nathwani to Rajya Sabha on behalf of YSRCP.

Jagan readily agreed to Mukesh’s request and nominated Parimal to Rajya Sabha immediately.

Similarly, Jagan sold the AP government’s share in Gangavarm port to Adani Group recently.