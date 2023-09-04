Starring actor Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Shetty in the lead roles, the out and out entertainer Rules Ranjann will hit theatres worldwide on September 28. Written and Directed by Rathinam Krishna, the son of renowned producer and screenwriter A.M Rathnam, the film is produced jointly by Divyang Lavania and Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The music is scored by Amrish. The film also boasts actors Abhimanyu Singh, Makarand Deshpande, Ajay, Meher Chahal, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Hyper Aadi among others in key roles.

Speaking during the press meet held today, producer A M Rathnam, who is presenting the film, said it is going to be a fun-filled entertainer for Telugu crowds.

At the event, Kiran Abbavaram said, “When the director called me. I met him for the respect I have for Rathnam garu. And after hearing the script, I broke into laughter for two hours. Audiences would undoubtedly enjoy the film in theatres the way I enjoyed it. I play the role called Mano Ranjan alias Rules Ranjann. He is just like a person among us. We all might have come from that phase. Thanks for Starlight Entertainment. I thank Amrish for the music that he scored for the song which is a smashing hit on digital platforms. I remember having Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster flick ‘Kushi’ — the poster which I pasted on the wall in my room. I was a small boy back then. Very honoured to work with him. I thank A.M Rathnam sir for having him present Rules Ranjann.”

Responding on why he shift gear from a massy hero to a soft-natured boy-next-door character in Rules Ranjann, actor Kiran Abbavaram said, “After playing massy roles in my previous films, I wanted to play something soft. And Rules Ranjann is an out-and-out entertainment although it has a love track in it. Audiences will enjoy watching me on the screen.”

Thanking the entire cast and crew of Rules Ranjann, actress Neha Sshetty described how special the film is to her. “I am playing the role of Sana in the film. First I would like to talk about the single Sammohanuda. Three days before the song launch, I was so excited about the first commercial song Sammohanuda. No one knew that I was a dancer. How my entire journey was shooting for the film. I was telling my director how it would be. Because I was introduced to the character Radhika in my first film. How the impact would be on audiences? I asked how many views would the song get. They’re saying like 5 million views. But today, when I woke up and checked the views. Sammohanuda received a staggering 23 million views. Thank you for your love and support. I thank music composer Amrish. I thank Shreya Ghoshal. It has been lovely working with my co-star Kiran Abbavaram.”

The director of Rules Ranjann, Rathinam Krishna said,”I first directed a film called Oxygen which was a message-oriented film. It didn’t run as expected. But I kept receiving calls from people I know saying that Oxygen is amazing. I asked them where they had watched. They said OTT. Then I realised that the audience needs an entertainment film not a preachy or message-oriented flick. I came up with Rules Ranjann which is high on entertainment. And you all will enjoy watching it on the big screen. Hero Kiran garu committed to four to five films after receiving success with ‘SR Kalyanamandapam’. He came to me to say that he is busy doing back-to-back films. The moment he heard me narrating the story, he was in splits. One hour passed, and he was so eager to hear the second half. Finally, he couldn’t say no to me. Then later, he agreed to sign the film, and he took his time out of busy schedule to come to me for the shooting. Thus he completed Rules Ranjann, and four other films along with mine.”

“In my previous directorial debut Oxygen had eight fight scenes. Later, we were stuck in a Covid-induced lockdown where none of us had any work. I felt all our lives had become comedy, thus I wanted to make a comedy film. If you see the trend in Tollywood it is either a big-star film that is doing good or a film with good content is winning the hearts of audiences. So I thought I should tweak Rules Ranjann a bit to make it a comedy genre film. Accidentally, the flow has helped me,” the director added.

Speaking during the event, music composer Amrish said he didn’t expect so much reception for the songs in ‘Rules Ranjann’. “I am able to see how much love and support Telugu audiences shower. I am thankful to you. Even though I am from Chennai, we usually speak Telugu. I am myself a Telugu person. I thank A.M Rathnam garu, producer Divyang sir, Murali sir and the entire team. I wouldn’t have come this far, without the support of these people. The trailer has come out amazingly well. Our director didn’t sleep without completing the work.”

Producer Divyang Lavania said, “Music director Amrish is a good friend of ours. We met many times in Chennai, Jyothi garu is also a very good friend of Amrish garu. That’s how we met and started discussing producing a movie together. I should say it is all a teamwork.”

Producer Murali Krishna said, “We happened to hear the story of Rules Ranjann a year ago. Later, A.M Rathnam garu brought his son Rathinam Krishna to us. We’re friends to begin with. We just loved the script. And it took off very well. A.M Rathnam garu’s love and support is amazing. When the script was narrated to us, it was amazing. We felt that the movie would become a blockbuster the moment we heard the story. And the rest is all history.”