After TS Govt, municipalities, corporations to do ‘realty business’

The Telangana state government has recently put up prime land parcels for sale on Hyderabad city outskirts under HMDA limits to raise funds for welfare schemes and development programmes.

After this auction of land parcels on July 16, the TS government is planning to sell flats/ plots of TS Housing Board to raise funds.

In a way, the TS government is doing ‘real estate business’ to generate funds.

Now, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has allowed municipalities and municipal corporations across Telangana to do ‘real estate business’ to raise funds for development of cities and towns.

The Telangana state cabinet which met on Tuesday approved municipalities, municipal corporations to do ‘land pooling’ and develop layouts and sell them.

Municipalities and municipal corporations will approach land owners to hand over them lands for ‘land pooling’ to develop layouts. In return, the municipalities and municipal corporations will offer developed plots to land owners. The leftover plots will be taken over by municipalities and corporations and will be put up for sale.

Since these are government-developed layouts, they expect huge demand from buyers for plots in these layouts as they don’t need to fear illegal layouts not getting approvals for construction of buildings etc.