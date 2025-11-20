After Two Decades, Kamal Haasan to Revive his Dream Project

Legendary actor and director Kamal Haasan has announced Marudhanayagam long ago and the film got shelved. It happens to be the dream project of Kamal and the actor announced several times that he has plans to revive the film at the earliest. The project started in 1996 but it was shelved due to various reasons. Kamal Haasan today said that he has plans to revive the film after two decades. He said that the project can be made using modern technology.

After the release of Varanasi glimpse, a short video from Marudhanayagam surfaced online and it went viral. Kamal Haasan responded about saying that he has plans to complete the film if possible. The film was planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores in 1996 and after shooting for over a year and a half, Marudhanayagam was kept on hold because of financial hurdles.