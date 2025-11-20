x
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Home > Movie News

After Two Decades, Kamal Haasan to Revive his Dream Project

Published on November 20, 2025 by sankar

After Two Decades, Kamal Haasan to Revive his Dream Project

Legendary actor and director Kamal Haasan has announced Marudhanayagam long ago and the film got shelved. It happens to be the dream project of Kamal and the actor announced several times that he has plans to revive the film at the earliest. The project started in 1996 but it was shelved due to various reasons. Kamal Haasan today said that he has plans to revive the film after two decades. He said that the project can be made using modern technology.

After the release of Varanasi glimpse, a short video from Marudhanayagam surfaced online and it went viral. Kamal Haasan responded about saying that he has plans to complete the film if possible. The film was planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores in 1996 and after shooting for over a year and a half, Marudhanayagam was kept on hold because of financial hurdles.

