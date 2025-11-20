x
Keerthy Suresh Slams AI Misuse on Her

Published on November 20, 2025 by sankar

Keerthy Suresh Slams AI Misuse on Her

The biggest challenge for film celebrities in the recent times is all about the misuse of pictures through AI. The morphed pictures of the actresses are released and they are going viral instantly on social media. The latest one to voice against the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Keerthy Suresh. The actress called it hurting and irritating. The actress said that she has often seen such images with her face edited. She also said that the edits are so real and she doubts whether the picture is genuine.

“Artificial Intelligence has become a huge issue, We are losing control of the technology. I get stunned after seeing my picture in a suggestive outfit and I wonder if I ever wore it. It is hurting and irritating. Such incidents prove that AI is turning out to be a threat when used irresponsibly. Strict measures have to be taken to protect people from harmful digital alterations “, said Keerthy Suresh. The actress is lining up several new films and she is currently shooting for her next Telugu film with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film is titled Rowdy Janardhan and it releases next year.

