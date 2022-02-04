After verbal attack, KCR, Modi to come face-to-face

Barely days after he made the most strident attack on Modi and the Central Government, Telangana CM KCR is all set to face him and even share the state with him. It would be interesting to watch how both the leaders conduct themselves after the vituperative verbal attack of KCR. Will they keep aside their differences or will they show up even in the two programmes that they are like to be together?

Modi will be in Hyderabad on Saturday (February 5) to take part in the golden jubilee of agricultural research centre ICRISAT in Patancheru and also to unveil the giant statue of Sri Ramanuja at Muchintal near Shamshabad. Whether KCR will go to receive Modi or will he share the stage with Modi in both Patancheru and Muchintal is being eagerly watched.

Poll watchers are also eagerly watching how both the leaders conduct themselves especially after KCR made a stinging attack hurling even harsh words on the issue of budgetary allocations. He also used choicest abuses at the BJP. The buzz is that Chinna Jeeyar Swami could play mediator between the two leaders to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

The meeting also assumes significance especially in view of the attempts of KCR to forge a federal front with the like-minded regional parties. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin too is calling for a meeting of several regional parties soon to take on the centre.