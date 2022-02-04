Will Karimnagar witness KCR vs Bandi Sanjay battle in 2024?

Will Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat witness a battle royale in 2024? If sources are to be believed, KCR is now seriously planning to go to the national politics leaving Telangana to his son KTR. With both Stalin and Mamta Banerjee getting active in national politics, Telangana Chief Minister KCR too does not want to miss the bus.

Insiders say that if he forays into national level politics, he would in all probability contest from Karimnagar. In the past, he had contested and won from Karimnagar twice. Hence, he would choose Karimnagar again. If that happens, he would be pitted against BJP state president Bandi Sanjay. It would be a mega battle if it happens.

Sources say that KCR is systematically preparing ground for KTR’s anointment. He is said to be slowly but surely pushing seniors to the margins and is gradually promoting young faces like Balka Suman and Kaushik Reddy. He is also said to be working on the reconstitution of the 67-member state committee of the party and fill it with young faces. The district level committees have all been filled with young leaders.

What will happen in Karimnagar? Will Bandi Sanjay shift to the state assembly or will he take on KCR in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat? As of now, everything is hush-hush in both parties. But, the thinking heads of the party are said to be burning their mid night’s oil to prepare strategies for the showdown if and when it happens.