WhoisSajjala: Employees question goes viral

The huge success of employees rally yesterday sent sufficient signals to the government that not handling this issue properly will have huge impact on the prospects of the government. However, during all this protest, one statement that was given by employees, went viral on social media. Details as follows.

Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy has been playing vital role in YSRCP government. Even though he is just an advisor and not a minister, he has been playing key role in several issues including PRC issue of the employees. In fact employees also had discussions with Sajjala earlier. However, Sajjala later made some public comments that employees don’t have any option but to come for discussions with the government. His irresponsible talk irked the employees and some of them fired on him yesterday. Employees questioned, who the hell is this Sajjala and they reminded that it is YS Jagan who promised all the assurances to them during the Padayatra. Employees also reminded that Sajjala didn’t contest any elections and he is not an elected representative.

Overall, employees clarified yesterday that they won’t participate in any discussions if Sajjala is part of the discussions. In all this episode, the question that “ Who is Sajjala “ has become viral among many other sections of the people who are also annoyed with the government.