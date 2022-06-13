Aha Telugu Indian Idol finale bringing the Mega fun and excitement

Advertisement

‘Telugu Indian Idol’ is inching close to its finale. The debut OTT season of the popular reality TV series will ensure a grand gala finale and taking the excitement a notch higher, it is Megastar Chiranjeevi who will grace the climax episode.

The Telugu Indian Idol grand finale promo, which is full of fun, excitement, and suspense, was released today by Aha. As the chief guest, Megastar Chiranjeevi has took charge of the show. With his irresistible charm and comedy timing, he became the special attraction. Interacting with the participants, he showed how much fun and enjoyment the Grand Finale will be. Virata Parvam power couple Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are also going to make their splash entry in the finale.

Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna appeared as the show’s chief guest for the semi-finale. He added a lot more excitement and enjoyment to the semi-finale episode.

The top 5 contestants are Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranati, Sreenivas and Jayanth. These young talented singers reached the finale battling every single opponent and they are ready to prove their talent. Viewers are eagerly waiting to know that who is the finale winner among these talented young singers.

Telugu Indian Idol is hosted by Sreerama Chandra, who is also a former winner of Indian Idol season 5. The show was judged by Thaman S, Nitya Menen, and Karthik.