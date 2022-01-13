Aha’s Sankranthi Treat for Telugu Audience

Telugu digital streaming platform Aha has been coming with exclusive content, shows, movies for the Tollywood audience. The Telugu digital platform has a couple of surprises loading on the occasion of Sankranthi. Balakrishna turned host with Unstoppable and it is the most rated celebrity talk show on IMDB. Balakrishna completed shooting for the latest episode and it features Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda. The episode will be streaming tomorrow on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Apart from this, Telugu film The American Dreams will be available on Aha. The film features Prince and Neha Krishna in the lead roles. Vignesh Koushik is the director of this interesting attempt. Apart from these, Aha has several surprises loading in the coming weeks. Rajendra Prasad’s Senapathi which was out recently has been getting rave reviews from the audience.