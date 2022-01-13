Will Jagan govt face ’employees heat’ again after Sankranthi?

It is now evident that various state government employees unions in Andhra Pradesh are setting in anger at the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy over the issue of new PRC scales.

But they are maintaining their cool and composure only because of upcoming Sankranthi festival on January 15. Sankranthi is considered to be the most favourite festival in Andhra Pradesh and everyone in AP wants to enjoy the festival with family and friends for at least a week for Sankranthi.

Employees unions are already angry at Jagan announcing a meagre 23 per cent fitment (hike on basic pay) but still kept calm after he raised retirement age from 60 years to 62 years although no union demanded for it.

But employees unions are now angry at Jagan government for making moves to cause financial loss to them by reducing HRA (house rent allowance). The unions are not ready to accept this come what may and are preparing to revolt against YSRCP government once Sankranthi ends on January 15.

The unions met AP Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) officials to discuss on HRA issue and came out without achieving anything. The unions said their salaries will come down with the new PRC pay scales if HRA is reduced.

After the meeting, the unions made it clear that they will wait until Sankranthi and decide their future course of action against Jagan government if the CM goes ahead with HRA cut.