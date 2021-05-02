AIIMS Chief calls for a ‘tough lockdown’ in India

Both the Central and State Governments are not ready to impose an economic lockdown to prevent Covid spread. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor (Public Affairs) to AP CM, has ruled out financial lockdown considering the already existing economic crisis in the State. On the other hand, the national and international virology experts are giving strong advice for Indian and its States to go for lockdown immediately.

US Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony S Fauci has already said India should go for lockdown to solve the epidemic crisis. Now, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has made a similar advice. AIIMS chief Dr. Ranadeep Guleria has predicted a more serious and grave situation if India does not opt for a ‘stricter lockdown’.

The AIIMS chief clarified that the night curfews and weekend lockdowns in the past few days have proved to be ineffective and useless. The virus was spreading fast and a lot of lives were being lost. Moreover, there was the rising threat from the Coronavirus variants.

Dr Guleria pointed out how Maharashtra and Telangana have failed to show good results out of the night curfews. He said that even vaccination and herd immunity would be useless if the Covid variants started spreading fast.