Nani’s top-class gesture for his Producer

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy erected a set of Kolkata along with Kaali temple in the outskirts of Hyderabad and it costed Rs 6.5 crores for the makers. A lavish song along with several important episodes are shot recently in the set. This is undoubtedly the costliest set among Nani’s films and Shyam Singha Roy is the costliest film in Nani’s career. With the second wave of coronavirus making the country sleepless, the shoots of all the Indian films are kept on hold. But Nani dared to continue to the shoot in these alarming situations.

This is just to save his producer and not to mount more financial pressure on the production house. More than a week’s shoot is pending for Shyam Singha Roy and Nani wants to wrap up the shoot at the earliest. All the government-issued guidelines are strictly followed and the set is sanitized on a regular basis. The makers are conducting random tests of coronavirus for the entire crew members frequently. All the crew members are working with the PPE kits on the sets. The set is spread across 7 acres and the location is leased for months. Nani wishes to complete the shooting portions at the earliest so that the makers can dismantle the set and head for the post-production work. As this long schedule was planned in advance, acquiring the dates of several key actors and flying them back to Hyderabad in these situations would be a costly affair. Considering all these, Nani took a call and proceeded with the shoot.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is a periodic film that has Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Jisshusen Gupta in the lead roles. Niharika Entertainment is bankrolling this big-budget periodic drama that will have its theatrical release later this year.