Prashant Kishore lives up to the challenge, yet again

Prashant Kishore is undoubtedly the most sought after political strategist in India nowadays. He seems to have lived up to the expectations yet again and even won the challenge he posed to BJP before elections. Details as follows.

When most of the media houses were carried away by the mind games of BJP and running the stories that BJP is on the verge of coming into power in West Bengal, he was the only one who very confidently said that, BJP will not even cross the double digit of seats, forget about reaching the magic number of 147. He even challenged that, if BJP gets 100 or more seats, he will quit his job as political strategist. It is known news that he provided strategy and support to Mamata Banerjee’s TMC this time.

He tweeted before elections that, “I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders! They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again – BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period. For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal

PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space!”.

After seeing this tweet of him, everyone thought, it was really a courageous move by Prashant Kishore to throw a challenge like this. However, now the results are out, and it looks like BJP may fall short of 100 seats and Prashant Kishore is likely to win this challenge.