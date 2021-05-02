As BJP and Modi weaken, will KCR revive Federal Front now?

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was more than happy on Sunday (today) after the counting trends in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala clearly indicated the downfall of BJP and more so Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There was a buzz in TRS circles that KCR tracked counting trends in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala more than Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll as he was very much confident of TRS victory in Nagarjunasagar.

Speculations were rife that KCR was overjoyed after it became clear that Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan are going to become the CMs of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This is because all the three leaders are close to KCR whom KCR met in 2018 and 2019 as part of his efforts to forge a Federal Front against BJP and Modi.

However, KCR became silent after Modi became PM for second term with an absolute majority in April 2019 Lok Sabha polls and Modi emerged more stronger.

Fearing stronger Modi and BJP, KCR again confined to Telangana politics since then.

However, with BJP and Modi receiving a jolt in election in big states West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, KCR is now keen to revive his Federal Front from where he left in 2019.

KCR feels that the time is right now to strike back at weaker Modi and BJP.

KCR may shift his focus to national politics yet again and make his son KT Rama Rao as CM of Telangana anytime soon, say party sources.