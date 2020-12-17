Ajay Devgn to remake a Tollywood film

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn is busy with many interesting projects. He is directing and producing May Day featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and he is playing a crucial role in the film. The shoot of May Day is happening in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Ajay Devgn is also playing a crucial role in RRR that has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The latest update says that Ajay Devgn bought the remake rights of a Tollywood flick.

Impressed with the content and narration, Ajay Devgn acquired the remake rights of Brochevarevarura. He will remake the film in Hindi soon. He recently watched the film and acquired the Hindi rights of Brochevarevarura. More details to be announced officially soon. Vivek Athreya directed Brochevarevarura and Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas played the lead roles in this crime thriller.