Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition

Published on June 4, 2025 by swathy

Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition
Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar has a huge fascination for cars and he is quite active in races. He has a huge passion for motorsports. The actor has a huge collection of luxurious cars and he spends lavishly on them. The actor has now added McLaren Senna Limited Edition to his garage and the car costs Rs 6.75 crores. It is a limited edition model which is not available in India.

When it comes to races, Ajith met with accidents several times and he walked out unhurt which is a huge relief for his fans. Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly and the film ended up as a hit in Tamil. The actor is all set to team up with his Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran and the film starts rolling in November. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

