x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Chennai Love Story Glimpse Builds Strong Buzz

Published on June 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Support 15 Lakh Families Under ‘P4’ Initiative by August 15
image
APSRTC’s Makeover Mission
image
Nara Lokesh Targets 8.5 Lakh Jobs in 11 Months
image
The Best Indian Crypto Sites Revealed
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Chennai Love Story Glimpse Builds Strong Buzz

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya playing lead roles in Chennai Love Story. The blockbuster filmmaker Sai Rajesh providing the story and producing the film in association with successful producer SKN under Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers banner.

The recently released glimpse has become the talk of the town with everyone raving about the pleasant announcement. This simple glimpse attracted audience and made a positive mark with the soothing dialogues, soulful music and breezy visuals.

The glimpse has sparked a major buzz across social media platforms and has piqued the interest of trade circles. Given the proven box-office success of the SKN–Sai Rajesh combination, expectations are sky-high. The enquires from buyers already started for the film.

Lead actors Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya, both with strong craze in youth and past successes, raised expectations to next level. With all the positive response, Chennai Love Story is already shaping up to be another cult classic in the making.

Mani Sharma, known as “Melody Brahma,” is composing music that aligns perfectly with the film’s soulful tone. The film is being helmed by director Ravi Namburii, with Dheeraj Mogilineni as co-producer.

Next Amazon to finalize new date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu Previous Ajith brings home McLaren Senna Limited Edition
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race
image
Three Biggies that spoiled Summer 2025
image
Amazon to finalize new date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Support 15 Lakh Families Under ‘P4’ Initiative by August 15
image
APSRTC’s Makeover Mission
image
Nara Lokesh Targets 8.5 Lakh Jobs in 11 Months
image
The Best Indian Crypto Sites Revealed
image
Ravi Teja joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Support 15 Lakh Families Under ‘P4’ Initiative by August 15
image
APSRTC’s Makeover Mission
image
Nara Lokesh Targets 8.5 Lakh Jobs in 11 Months

Related Articles

Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini