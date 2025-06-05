Chennai Love Story Glimpse Builds Strong Buzz

Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gouri Priya playing lead roles in Chennai Love Story. The blockbuster filmmaker Sai Rajesh providing the story and producing the film in association with successful producer SKN under Amrutha Productions and Mass Movie Makers banner.

The recently released glimpse has become the talk of the town with everyone raving about the pleasant announcement. This simple glimpse attracted audience and made a positive mark with the soothing dialogues, soulful music and breezy visuals.

The glimpse has sparked a major buzz across social media platforms and has piqued the interest of trade circles. Given the proven box-office success of the SKN–Sai Rajesh combination, expectations are sky-high. The enquires from buyers already started for the film.

Lead actors Kiran Abbavaram and Gouri Priya, both with strong craze in youth and past successes, raised expectations to next level. With all the positive response, Chennai Love Story is already shaping up to be another cult classic in the making.

Mani Sharma, known as “Melody Brahma,” is composing music that aligns perfectly with the film’s soulful tone. The film is being helmed by director Ravi Namburii, with Dheeraj Mogilineni as co-producer.