Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 Digital Streaming Postponed

Published on January 6, 2026 by nymisha

Akhanda 2 Digital Streaming Postponed

Akhanda 2 marks the fourth combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. The film fell short of the expectations and it did not open on a strong note. Akhanda 2 is a disaster in all the other languages except Telugu. Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of the film under several conditions. The final price depends on the theatrical revenue of the film and Akhanda 2 was planned for digital streaming on January 9th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

As per the latest update, the digital streaming of Akhanda 2 is postponed to a later date after Sankranthi. The real reasons are yet to be known and Netflix will announce the new streaming date of Akhanda 2 very soon. The initial date of digital streaming was planned for January 9th but Netflix hasn’t made any official statement and this hints of a postponement. Akhanda 2 is a devotional action drama and is the sequel for Akhanda. 14 Reels Plus bankrolled Akhanda 2.

