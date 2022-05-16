Akhil’s Agent Latest Updates

Akhil Akkineni got beefed up for his next film Agent and the youngster plays a spy in this stylish action thriller. Akhil took six months to work on his looks and got a chiseled muscular look for this action thriller. Surendar Reddy is the director and Malayalam Superstar Mammootty will be seen in an important role. After a small break, Akhil resumed the shoot of Agent today and the latest schedule commenced in Manali today. A high voltage action stunt will be canned in this schedule that will last for two weeks.

The film was announced for August 12th release but Agent will miss the release as there is a delay in the shoot. Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine and AK Entertainments are the producers. The film was planned on a budget of Rs 50 crores and the final budget is now expected to touch Rs 60 crores. The non-theatrical rights of Agent are sold for Rs 40 crores. The new release date of Agent will be announced soon. Akhil who was chilling in the Maldives returned back to work from today.