Akhil’s Agent Trailer: Visual Spectacle

Young hero Akhil Akkineni’s Pan India project Agent under the direction of Surender Reddy is slated for release on April 28th. The makers hold an event in Kakinada to release the trailer which is out now.

Akhil plays a spy who is on a deadly mission. He is wild and his action speaks volumes about his daredevil madness. The other two important characters are played by Mammootty who is his boss and Dino Morea who seems to be the villain. Without unveiling the twists, the trailer gives more scope to the action side of the movie.

It’s like watching a Hollywood movie to see Akhil performing some hazardous stunts such as jumping off high structures etc. Surender Reddy designed the character in a wild manner and Akhil who looked dashing and manly did full justice to it. Sakshi Vaidya played the leading lady and she looked gorgeous.

Rasool Ellore’s cinematography deserves special mention and Hip Hop Thamizha brought extra vigor with his background score. The production standards of Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainment are first-class. As the trailer suggests, Agent is a visual spectacle with high-octane action.

The trailer sets the bar too high for the movie releasing on 28th of this month.