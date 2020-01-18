Alia Bhatt all set to join the sets of RRR

RRR is one of the most prestigious and much-awaited Indian releases this year. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. To bring a pan Indian touch, Rajamouli roped in Alia Bhatt to play one of the female leads. Alia is an occupied actress but she allocated her dates for RRR. The actress is all set to join the sets of RRR next week. The next schedule of the film will start on January 20th in Hyderabad.

NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani will be present for the shoot during this schedule. Along with a crucial action scene, some episodes featuring the lead actors will be shot. RRR is high on expectations and will release in all the Indian languages on July 30th this year. NTR and Ram Charan are expected to turn free from the end of March. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will be seen essaying a crucial role in this action drama.