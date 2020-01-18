AP Cabinet postponed again: Capital confusion

Ahead of historic Capital shifting, the Jaganmohan Reddy government is changing its decisions on key issues very frequently. Now, the latest decision is to postpone the crucial Cabinet meet from January 18 to 20. Once again, the Ministers were informed about the latest change. So, it will be Jan 20 when the Cabinet will approve the High Power Committee report. After a few hours the same day, the 3 Capitals decision will be taken up for debate in the AP Assembly. Because of court orders and CBI cases, CM Jagan was in a dilemma to hold Cabinet on January 18 or 20. The fast-paced political developments are forcing AP CM to be very cautious like never before.

Political circles are speculating that Jagan Reddy and his legal advisors are taking all steps to avoid any intervention of the High Court in Amaravati Capital issue in the name of farmers’ petitions. So, on paper, the government will not be saying that it is shifting Executive Capital out of Amaravati. The debate in the Assembly will also be on decentralised development rather than formation of 3 Capitals specifically. The indications are that the crippling of Amaravati will take place in a secretive manner by shifting major departments one by one to Visakhapatnam. This way, the court will not be able to directly interfere. At the same time, a silent burial can be given to Amaravati global city project. If farmers suffer, let them suffer for foolishly trusting previous government.