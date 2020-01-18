Anasuya to join Allu Arjun’s Next?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is a delighted man after his recent flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is raking massive revenues all over. The actor will take a short break, refresh himself and will join the sets of his next project from February. Sukumar will direct this stylish action entertainer that is set in Chittoor backdrop and discusses about sandalwood mafia. Sukumar is currently busy finalizing the other actors, actresses for the film and is planning the schedules.

As per the latest news, Anasuya Bharadwaj has been roped in for a crucial role in the film. She earlier played Rangammatha in Sukumar’s Rangasthalam. She has a role with negative shades in Allu Arjun’s film. She heard the narration recently and gave her nod. Rashmika plays the female lead and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and the film may release at the end of this year.