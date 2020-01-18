OS market – Trivikram shows who is the boss

Box office collections and records are often credited to the stamina of star heroes. Only a few directors in the present generation have the craze and box office reputation on par with heroes. These directors have developed the charisma that can pull audience to theatres irrespective of the heroes in their films. While SS Rajamouli emerged as the numero uno director with enviable craze in domestic market, his contemporaries like Trivikram Srinivas and Sukumar have established themselves as successful directors in overseas market.

With the latest blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramlo, Trivikram Srinivas has emerged as the most successful director in overseas. He has now got four films in the prestigious 2 million dollar club, a feat which is not achieved by any other director in Tollywood. Rajamouli, Sukumar and Koratala Siva have two films each under their belt. Trivikram’s previous films A..Aa, Aravindha Sametha and Agnyathavaasi grossed more than $ 2M and emerged as the biggest hits for the respective heroes. Ala Vaikunthapurramlo started off on a sensational note with $ 800 K from premieres and surpassed Allu Arjun’s biggest hit in just two days. Irrespective of heroes previous track record, Trivikram has delivered career best hits with them and proved his stamina.

Since the beginning of his career, Trivikram has cultivated a taste to dish out wholesome entertainers that appeal to multiplex audience very well. Overseas audience have been embracing his films big time because of his trademark narration. Once again, he has proved his box office strength with Ala Vaikunthapurramlo which is now all set to enter the top ten biggest grossers of all-time in USA. With this sensational box office feat, Trivikram has reinstated his position as one of the most reliable directors of the current generation.