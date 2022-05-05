Alia Bhatt to shift her focus on her first Hollywood project

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently in the best phase in her career. The actress has her dairy full for the year and she has lined up several projects. The actress announced that she will make her Hollywood debut this year and the project starts rolling in the mid of this month. The film is titled Heart of Stone and it is a Netflix original. Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan will be seen in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt is in plans to wrap up the shoot of Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar this month before she joins the sets of Heart of Stone. Alia will fly to London for the shoot and she allocated dates till August end for her Hollywood project. Tom Harper is directing the film and the global premiere will take place next year. Alia Bhatt is also producing Darlings along with Netflix and the direct digital premiere will take place next year.