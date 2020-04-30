Alia Bhatt trying hard to sort her Calendar out

Alia Bhatt has been picked up as one of the female leads in RRR, the prestigious periodic film directed by SS Rajamouli. Right before the actress was about to join the sets of the film in Pune, the coronavirus wave brought things to a halt. Keeping an end to speculations, Alia confirmed that she would be a part of the film and will work for the project soon after the lockdown gets lifted. Alia has five prestigious films already signed and the actress is now puzzled about how to allocate her dates.

Apart from RRR, the actress needs to complete the shoot of Brahmastra featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. A small portion of the film has to be shot and the film was announced for December release. The actress also has to resume her work for Sadak 2 that is directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. A major Ooty schedule of the film is pending and the actress needs to join the sets to complete the film. Apart from these, Alia has to join the sets of Karan Johar’s Takht and the film has a list of top actors. The shoot of the film is yet to commence.

Alia Bhatt is playing the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress plays a brothel owner in this film. Alia Bhatt soon after the lockdown will be knocked by all these filmmakers and she would have a tough time allocating her dates matching the dates of the other actors managing her schedules. Rajamouli is in plans to wrap up the portions of Alia Bhatt in a single schedule.