Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is no more

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today in Mumbai. He has been suffering with cancer from the past couple of years and the 67-year-old actor breathed hus last today in HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai. The actor was admitted in hospital last evening due to breathing related issues. He starred in 92 films as a lead actor and Rishi Kapoor is known to be one of the finest actors of his time. Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is one of the leading actors of Hindi cinema.

He underwent cancer treatment in New York for a year after which he returned back to the country last year. Bollywood celebrities along with the country mourned the sudden demise of the legendary actor. Rest in Peace Rishi Kapoor.